A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Citi

Intel (INTC): Buy. We do not expect the projected PC growth rate of 12%-15% and instead are expecting 6%.

Merck (MRK): Downgrading to hold. The loss of vorapaxar news flow in 2011 removes Merck’s most significant near-term game-changer.

It is one of the few large cap names expected to post top- & bottom-line growth until 2015 but with the loss of Vorapaxar and not too many other drug catalysts on the horizon, the company has a dim outlook for expansion.

Deutsche Bank

Intel (INTC): Buy. This year it is expected to follow up its recent success by expanding margins with a bigger push for revenue growth in both its core and emerging markets.

If Intel succeeds in these markets, especially emerging, then we think earnings-per-share and valuation will expand.

Expedia (EXPE): Buy. We will hear more from American Airlines on its earnings call and a court update on the American Airlines/Sabre dispute.

There is also an expected update from the Department of Justics on the review of the Google/ITA transactions. These upcoming events will be catalysts for shares of this stock.

UBS

Merck (MRK): Buy. Price target lowered by $2 due to removal of Vorapaxar sales.

We forecast revenues of $11.5 billion which is in line with projections, and earnings-per-share of $0.85, which is a penny above consensus.

This year synergy targets from the Schering-Plough deal should reach $2.6 billion which will help leverage its income statement.

After the Vorapaxar disappointment, it may take good guidance on 2011 and good news on the drug Boceprevir to get the stock moving again.

Barclays

Marathon Oil (MRO): Equalweight rating. The spin-off announcement initially got investors excited but we think management’s decision to own 100% of the logistics system instead of creating a logistics Master Limited Partnership could be slightly disappointing.

Some investors may have hoped that an MLP would act as another value creation vehicle.

JPMorgan

Coinstar (CSTR): Maintain neutral. Cutting estimates and price target. It issued a fourth quarter negative preannouncement citing execution challenges that seemed fixable.

However 2011 guidance was reduced by 12% which indicates a bigger problem that was not revealed in the press release.

The company is taking action to remedy these problems.

Morgan Stanley

Intel (INTC): Overweight. Intel is laying the groundwork to be a formidable competitor in the growing tablet and smartphone markets while its largest PC competitor is shifting strategy and searching for a new ceo.

