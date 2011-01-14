A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning notes.



Citi

Apple (AAPL): Reiterate buy and raising our estimates for the first quarter. We expect revenue of $25.5 billion. We expect a gross margin of 37.3% and we give it a $390 price target.

General Motors (GM): Reiterate buy. We were impressed with GM’s presentation at the Detroit Auto Show. They layed out encouraging marketing programs to enhance brand image and that will draw in younger audiences.

Key products for General Motors include the new Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Sonic and Buick Verano.

The company’s upcoming 2012-2014 product cycle may yield $3-4 billion in net pricing benefits.

ITT: Hold. The company split is a smart move by CEO Steve Loranger to unlock the value. There are still a lot more details to come but we are increasing our price target from $55 to $66.

It’s well-received move could cause other multi-industry companies to consider spin-offs.

Verizon (VZ): Reiterate buy. We believe Verizon’s wireline assets are improving and will stablilize revenue this year.

Company management also said it will be expanding its product portfolio with new cloud-based services and making an aggressive effort to reduce costs and capital expenditures that should help with margin and cash flow.

Barclays

Tech/Media/Telecom: Neutral. Remain constructive on strength in U.S. ad recovery.

Disney (DIS) has the best portfolio, Viacom (VIA) is the most attractive and Scripps Network Interactive (SNI) has the strongest organic growth.

Airfreight & Ground Transaport: Neutral. This sector has solid momentum.

We raised the target on Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) from $94 to $110. We see potential gains and strong fundamentals for this year.

Cantor Fitzgerald

Clarcor (CLC): reports better fourth quarter earnings. It beat analyst estimates.

Boeing (BA): Dissapointing airlines, parts suppliers, passengers with Dreamliner delays.

Chrysler: Readies for IPO with fewer sales than it had in 2010. It needs to sell about 1.5 million vehicles per year to break even.

Global sales in 2010 rose about 21% to 1.6 million cars and trucks.

BMO Capital Markets

Charles Schwab (SCHW): Upgrade to outperform. It reached settlement with the SEC, FINRA and Illinois regulators of $119 million for fee disgorgement, penalties and interest. There are a few claims still left but most are closed.

Intel (INTC): Market Perform. Tablets will help the company. The chain appears stable.

