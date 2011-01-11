A 60-Second Guide To What Brokers Are Telling Their Clients This Morning

Let’s take a look at analysts’ morning research notes.



Barclays

Exxon (XOM): Downgraded to equalweight. We no longer believe the shares could outperform the peers over the next 12-18 months primarily because it will likely underperform other energy stocks in a bullish oil price scenario, lack of near-term organic production growth through 2012 and valuation is not compelling compared to other mega-cap integrated oil companies.

Frontier Oil: Downgraded to underweight.

UBS

Bruker Corporation: upgraded to buy from neutral. It has critical mass and more margin potential. We are giving it a target price of $21.

General Electric: Upgraded to buy from neutral because of improving visibility. The target price was moved from $19 to $23.

Financials: UBS has upgraded the entire financial sector and downgraded healthcare.

Societe Generale

ProShares UltraShort Financials: Upgrade to buy from hold. Re-rating set to continue as it is progressively closing the profitability gap with its peers.

Manpower: Upgrade to buy from hold. It has more attractive valuation, more positive momentum in its non-truck business and speculative appeal should allow it to outperform Volvo.

Nomura

Advanced Micro Devices: Upgrade to buy from neutral. We believe it is one of the few companies in the semiconductor sector that will generate positive margin leverage this year.

JMP Securities:

Upping estimate on Apple to $400

Click here to see 10 unusual stocks moving this morning >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.