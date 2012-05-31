Markets Are Rallying Ahead Of Economic Super Bowl

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

The news of the morning: Markets are not getting pounded.At least at the moment, European stocks and US futures are in a drift higher, reversing the trend of the last few days.



Italy is up 0.7%

Spain is up 1.1%

Germany is flat.

Yield on the German bund is ticking up ever so slightly, as is the yield on the US 10-year, both of which plunged to record low levels.

Today begins Day 1 of the Economic Super Bowl, as we get a huge slew of economic data in the US, including Initial claims, GDP, and the ADP jobs report. Should be fun!

For a full preview of the massive release of data that’s coming up, see here >

