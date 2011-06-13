It's Already Happening, The Rally Is Melting Away

Photo: Nattu, Flickr

We told you not to get too comfortable.The rally is already melting away.



Germany is down. Spain is down.

Greek debt is getting pummelled.

US futures have now gone into the red.

Fresh concerns about peripheral debt seem to be high on the list of issues, but all of the normal worries (the economy, etc.) are all still there.

For more on the scene in Greece today, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.