Markets Are Falling Again, As Europe Is Getting Smacked

After yesterday’s selloff… more selling.
It started with the ugly night in Asia, especially Hong Kong, where stocks fell over 4.7%, perhaps in part keying off a mediocre Chinese GDP report.
Europe is seeing more of the same.
- Germany -1.7%
- Italy -1.2%
- France -2%
Buzz about France’s outlook being in trouble is obviously not helping.
So, futures, and other markets are behaving as you would expect on a morning like this.
