Markets Are Falling Again, As Europe Is Getting Smacked

Joe Weisenthal
Boxing Punch Knockout Fight

After yesterday’s selloff… more selling.

It started with the ugly night in Asia, especially Hong Kong, where stocks fell over 4.7%, perhaps in part keying off a mediocre Chinese GDP report.

Europe is seeing more of the same.

  • Germany -1.7%
  • Italy -1.2%
  • France -2%

Buzz about France’s outlook being in trouble is obviously not helping.

So, futures, and other markets are behaving as you would expect on a morning like this.

