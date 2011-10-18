Markets Are Falling Again, As Europe Is Getting Smacked

After yesterday’s selloff… more selling.



It started with the ugly night in Asia, especially Hong Kong, where stocks fell over 4.7%, perhaps in part keying off a mediocre Chinese GDP report.

Europe is seeing more of the same.

Germany -1.7%

Italy -1.2%

France -2%

Buzz about France’s outlook being in trouble is obviously not helping.

So, futures, and other markets are behaving as you would expect on a morning like this.

