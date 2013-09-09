Markets Have Huge Session In Asia

Markets aren’t really doing much of anything in Europe. But it was a huge session in Asia.
Check out some of these numbers showing how strong Asian markets did:
- Nikkei: +2.48%
- Shanghai: 3.39%
- Indonesia: +2.05%
- Jakarta +2.05%
China may have been a main driver of the action, with news over the weekend that its trade numbers were better than expected.
Astoundingly, while the world was obsessing over a Chinese “hard landing” it increasingly looks like China was the one big emerging market to recover from its woes rather quickly.
