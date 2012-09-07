Markets Are On A Major Tear AGAIN

Yesterday was a huge day in Europe, as markets soared in the wake of Mario Draghi unveiling the ECB’s bond buying program.



Today?

More of the same! No giveback yet.

Italian stock are up 1.64%.

Spain is up 1.6%.

Spanish borrowing costs are collapsing, with the 2-year falling to 2.749%.

Of course, everything today comes down to the jobs report, at 8:30.

