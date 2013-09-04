Markets are under pressure in Europe and U.S. futures are down slightly.

Italian stocks are off 1%. Germany is down 0.26%. France is down 0.46%.

This follows an afternoon selloff in the U.S. yesterday, which is being blamed on seeming momentum for an attack on Syria, though who really knows.

U.S. futures are down a hair.

This week was supposed to be all about the jobs report on Friday, and then of course how that would affect the subsequent Fed meeting, but so far it’s been non-stop Syria talk, even if the connection between Syria and any specific market (even oil) is unclear.

Economy-wise, services PMI numbers have come out today, and are generally solid, with the Eurozone showing some of its best growth in two years.

