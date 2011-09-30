PRE-MARKET SELLOFF GETTING WORSE: Germany Getting Crushed, Dow Futures Off Over 100

Photo: ClickFlashPhotos / Nicki Varkevisser via Flickr

ORIGINAL POST: The yo-yo (or see-saw, or roller-coaster) continues.Yesterday saw a huge initial surge, a big mid-day collapse, and then a big turnaround.



And now markets are sliding again.

US futures are pointing down about 0.5%.

European markets aren’t moving particularly dramatically, but are down.

Commodities are actually up a little, with copper having stopped Wednesday’s bleeding.

Today should be particularly interesting. It’s the last day of the quarter, and since it was so violent there could be a lot of last-minute moves/window-dressing, etc. as managers look to pretty up their portfolios before sending out statements to clients. Stay tuned.

UPDATE: The market selloff is getting worse on this last day of the quarter. Dow futures are off over 100. Europe is really not looking so hot. Germany is off over 2.5% right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.