Markets Going Nowhere After One Huge Deal And A Strong Day In Japan

Welcome back! Summer’s over.

Markets in Europe at the moment are going nowhere despite two notable developments.

The first is Microsoft’s surprise purchase of Nokia’s Smartphone business for $US7 billion.

The other is the major rally in Japan, which followed all of Monday’s good economic data.

If you’re just tuning into stuff after the long weekend, the two things you missed were strong economic data (good PMI numbers in Europe and China) and a solid European stock market rally on Monday, while the US market was closed.

Expect US stocks to pop in the early going.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.