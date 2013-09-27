Good morning!

The US is one day closer to a government shutdown, and markets are lower.

The selling isn’t too dramatic, although it began at about 3 AM ET.

European stocks are lower as well. Germany is down 0.2%. Italy is down 0.1%.

Asian stocks were mixed.

The big themes: The government shutdown/debt ceiling, which have yet to have a real impact on markets. And economic data, which will come hot and heavy next week, with a slew of numbers including non-farm payrolls and various PMI numbers.

