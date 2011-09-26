It's Been An Unbelievable Start For The Markets Already

If you’re just tuning in you’ve already missed A LOT.
As is becoming typical, markets have gotten off to a fairly unbelievable start already.
Gold and silver made a huge plunge earlier, only to see a pretty decent recovery all in the span of about an hour.
Here’s silver over the last few hours. It’s still sub-$30.
Equities have gone on a similarly wild swing.
After being down over 1% earlier, S&P futures are now pointing slightly up.
Italy has already had a crazy day, starting lower but quickly rocketing to a gain of 1.7%.
Bottom line: There are so many different options and outcomes dangling out there for the world to digest, markets are turning rapidly on a dime. One minute Greece is on the verge of default, the next minute the Eurozone is going to bring a big, levered bazooka to the party. Wild.
