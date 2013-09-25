It’s nothing too dramatic, but markets are lower again, and there’s a bit of a trend happening.

Japan fell 0.76%. Germany is off 0.45%. Italy is off a fraction. Shanghai fell 0.4%. US futures are down a little bit.

We’re now almost a week removed from the FOMC meeting, and we’ve more than erased all of our flash No-Taper gains.

Meanwhile, the (possible) government shutdown and the debt ceiling are gaining traction in people’s minds. These negative stories will only metastasize in the news, taking up more and more airtime over the coming days.

