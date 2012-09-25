Markets Go Nowhere...

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

VERY quiet day in global markets.Pretty much everything is hugging the zero line.



That includes Italy, which is down 0.01%, and Japan, which gained 0.25%, and Germany, which fell 0.25%.

Economic data is light, though Case-Shiller in the US later will be interesting.

This is a huge week for Spain remember (with a budget to be unveiled later this week) so that could turn into a story at any moment.

In the mean time, a huge “Occupy” protest is supposed to hit Spain today to protest cuts. That should be interesting.

