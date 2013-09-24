Markets Are Going Nowhere

It’s very quiet today.

Markets around the world aren’t doing much of anything, and there isn’t much news out that would be market-moving.

The dominant story that will be ongoing revolves possible government shutdown and the debt ceiling. Until these are resolves, they are going to suck up a lot of oxygen.

Although so far, the market hasn’t really cared about either, as it’s been inured to Washington games, and it expects a last-minute deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.