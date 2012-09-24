Markets Are Really Tumbling In Europe

Last week’s post-ECB hangover continues as markets in Europe are falling once again.



Italy is down about 0.9%.

Spain is down 1.0%.

Germany is down 0.25%.

This follows a fairly quiet weekend, and a mixed Asian session, which saw Japan fall 0.45%, but Korea and Shanghai come back for nice gains.

US futures are modestly lower.

Big European economic news so far is the Ifo business sentiment index in Germany.

German Sept. IFO Business Climate 101.4 vs. 102 | Current Assessment 110.3 vs. 111.2 | Expectations 93.2 vs. 94.2 $$ — Nour E. Al-Hammoury (@NourHammoury) September 24, 2012

