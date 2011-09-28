FINALLY, Markets Are Taking A Breather

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Finally, markets are neither crashing or surging. This state of affairs may not last very long, but for the moment, things are quiet.US futures are drifting modestly higher.



Europe on the other hand is moving a bit lower.

The Nikkei, fittingly, ended virtually flat.

Gold is up a little, and oil is down a little.

It’s very quiet. Too quiet…

