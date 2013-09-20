Markets Are Going Nowhere

Markets have really calmed down after the excitement from Wednesday, when everything boomed after the Fed decided to hold pat on asset purchases.

Basically nothing is happening.

The big exception right now is that the Indian central bank unexpected hiked rates overnight in a bid to fight inflation and lift its currency, and that sent the Indian stock market (the SENSEX) tanking.

Other than that, mostly tumbleweed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.