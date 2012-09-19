Europe Has Gone Into The Red

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Originally, Europe had reversed losses of the last couple of days, and was in rally mode.Now, however, things are fading and are back in the red.



Spain is down.

Italy is down 0.5%.

Germany is flat.

The good news is that peripheral borrowing costs are still lower.

The big news economy-wise. is that the Bank of Japan has announced a new 10 trillion yet QE program, to help juice the economy, and presumably to keep the yen depressed against the ease-y US Fed/US dollar.

