Oh, you know the drill.



Greece is a mess and everyone is freaking out over it. Rinse. Repeat.

Big selling in French banks.

Societe Generale is off 7%, for example.

Big selling in Greek debt.

Major European indices off over 2%.

US indices off over 1.7%.

Everything’s on the brink.

The dollar is surging against the euro.

Same-old, same old.

