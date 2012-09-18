Markets Are Getting Crushed

Photo: Sandra Mu/Getty Images

The air continues to be let out of the market. Post-FED and post-ECB euphoria is fading.Italy is down over 2%.



Spain is off 1.5%.

Germany is down 0.8%.

Borrowing costs for Spain and Italy are higher across the curve, again.

The market is still waiting on Spain to ask for a bailout and move the crisis resolution to the next phase. In the meantime, the market is creating more pressure for that to happen.

US futures are down, along with most commodities.

