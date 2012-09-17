Markets Are Falling

Photo: YouTube/gracodtour

The selling isn’t overly dramatic, but markets are down to start the week as some of the glow from last week fades.Italy is down 0.6%.

Germany is down 0.2%.

Spain’s IBEX is down 0.7%.



Borrowing costs in Spain and Italy are both up modestly.

There were relatively few developments over the weekend.

The big question is: When does Spain submit to foreign help, a question that may be complicated by large anti-austerity protests hitting the question.

Meanwhile, in China, the Shanghai composite fell over 2%.

