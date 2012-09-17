Markets Are Falling

Photo: YouTube/gracodtour
The selling isn’t overly dramatic, but markets are down to start the week as some of the glow from last week fades.Italy is down 0.6%.
Germany is down 0.2%.
Spain’s IBEX is down 0.7%.
Borrowing costs in Spain and Italy are both up modestly.
There were relatively few developments over the weekend.
The big question is: When does Spain submit to foreign help, a question that may be complicated by large anti-austerity protests hitting the question.
Meanwhile, in China, the Shanghai composite fell over 2%.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.