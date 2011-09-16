US Futures Going Lower, As World Waits In Suspense

Photo: orangebrompton via flickr

After four straight days of gains, it’s possible that today will be a down day, as US futures are dropping to the tune of 0.5%.That being said, we’ve had several days now of weakness in the morning followed by strength later on, so who knows.



European markets aren’t doing anything too remarkable.

The next few days should be pretty huge in Europe, as the race is on for the EFSF expansion vote, the seriousness of new ideas (levering EFSF!?), and whatever else comes their way. A meeting of Fin Mins happening today should be interesting.

