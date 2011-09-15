Markets Are Booming Now, Olli Rehn Says Greece Likely To Get Next Bailout Tranche

Good times continue this morning in Europe.



The big indices are now up over 2%, making the second huge day of gains across the continent.

Meanwhile, Olli Rehn is out making comments about a high likelihood of Greece getting the next bailout tranche (which was already known, but still).

Interest rates on the 2-year have fallen to about 69%, down from 75%.

US futures are higher, as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.