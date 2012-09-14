European Markets Are On A Gigantic Tear

Photo: Youtube

The Unlimited QE rally continues through Europe, where markets are playing catchup to the US.Italy is up 1.7%.



Spain is up over 2%.

Germany is up 1.3%.

The Italian 10-year bond yield has dropped below 5% for the first time in ages.

This follows a big night in Asia, where the Korean market was up nearly 3%! Japan rallied 1.8%.

US futures are modestly higher, with some big data coming up, including retail sales, CPI, and industrial production.

