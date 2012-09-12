European Markets Are On FIRE After German Court Announcement

Photo: Kenichi Nobusue, Flickr

UPDATE:Markets are higher after the German conditional court has given the go-ahead for the European bailout fund to go live.



S&P futures are at the high of the morning.

Italy up 1.1%.

Spains is up the same amount.

Germany is up 1%%.

The euro is at a 4-month high.

There’s not much move on the peripheral debt front.

At 4 AM, Germany’s Supreme Court rules on the legality if the ESM, the European bailout fund.

In the meantime, markets are generally higher.

Italy is up 0.15%.

Spain is up 0.44%.

