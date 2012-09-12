European Markets Are On FIRE After German Court Announcement

Photo: Kenichi Nobusue, Flickr
UPDATE:Markets are higher after the German conditional court has given the go-ahead for the European bailout fund to go live.
S&P futures are at the high of the morning.
Italy up 1.1%.
Spains is up the same amount.
Germany is up 1%%.
The euro is at a 4-month high.
There’s not much move on the peripheral debt front.
———–
At 4 AM, Germany’s Supreme Court rules on the legality if the ESM, the European bailout fund.
In the meantime, markets are generally higher.
Italy is up 0.15%.
Spain is up 0.44%.
More in a bit!
