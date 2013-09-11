The Global Market Melt-Up Takes A Pause

Both Monday and Tuesday were blistering days for the market.
Propelled by decent economic data (especially out of Asia) and a pause in the march to hostilities in Syria, stocks surged globally and oil tanked.
Today: Not very much.
There was initially a pop in all markets last night, when Obama said that a vote on Syria had been postponed to work on a diplomatic effort to avoid a strike. But that eventually faded, and no market anywhere is doing anything particularly special.
