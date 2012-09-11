Markets In Europe Are Diving

For the second day in a row, European markets are giving up gains.



Italy is down 1.0%.

Spain is off 0.9%.

Germany is down modestly.

Peripheral buying costs are higher. These markets have been on huge tears, but have cooled down this week, as the world waits for the German Constitutional Court to rule on the legality of the various bailout schemes (something that is expected to happen).

