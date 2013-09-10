The Global Melt-Up Continues

Markets are off to a great start this week.

Yesterday they were buoyed, perhaps, by the perception that a strike in Syria is looking even less unlikely than it did before. Not only is Obama way behind in theoretical Congressional voting, there may even be some diplomatic stick save, thanks to a Kerry gaffe about how Assad can avoid strikes by handing over control of his chemical weapons arsenal. We’ll see.

This lead to big gains yesterday.

And Asian markets carried the baton in Tuesday trading, with Japan up 1.5%, India up 2.7%, and Shanghai gaining 1.1%.

Helping matters: A fresh batch of Chinese economic data that beat expectations, confirming that the hard landing is not on right now.

