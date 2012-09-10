Photo: Guyism

After several days of big gains markets are finally falling.It’s nothing too dramatic, but Italy is down 0.6% and Spain is down 0.5%



Borrowing costs in both countries are ticking a bit higher, although again, not wildly so.

US futures are pointing to modest losses.

The news is a bit light: The biggest excitement will be the Fed and the Constitutional German Court ruling ion the Euro bailout fund later this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.