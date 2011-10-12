Markets Are Ready To Explode Higher Now

Joe Weisenthal
explosion

The dips are being bought, and suddenly stocks are rising day in and day out.

Futures are now ripping higher in the pre-market, with the Dow pointing up 120.

The other big indices are all up some 1%.

In Germany the DAX is up 1.5%.

There isn’t that much news today so far. Slovakia might pass the EFSF later, and there was a strong industrial production number.

