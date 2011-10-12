Markets Are Ready To Explode Higher Now

The dips are being bought, and suddenly stocks are rising day in and day out.



Futures are now ripping higher in the pre-market, with the Dow pointing up 120.

The other big indices are all up some 1%.

In Germany the DAX is up 1.5%.

There isn’t that much news today so far. Slovakia might pass the EFSF later, and there was a strong industrial production number.

