WHOOSH: Markets Reverse Early Gains, And Are Bathed In Red Across The Board

Things were looking good earlier.



Italian yields were sharply lower, and equities were higher across the board.

No more.

Italian yields are still lower, but much less so. And equity markets are heading for losses.

In the US, Dow futures are down 100 points.

Germany is off over 1%.

Here’s an intraday look at Italian 10-year yields, which tells you all you need to know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.