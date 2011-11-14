The Italian Debt Rally Has Totally Flopped, And Markets Are Going Negative Across The Board

The Mario Monti rally lasted for a couple of hours and that was it.



As you can see, yields started off heading lower, but have quickly erased all of their progress, and have shot sharply higher.

Italy 10-Year Yield

Concurrent with this, equity rallies have collapsed, as markets across Europe are now in the red.

France is off 1.2%

Germany is off 0.5%.

US futures are off sharply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.