RISK OFF!A mediocre earnings report from JPMorgan, and reports of an imminent mass downgrade of Eurozone countries has turned this morning’s “rally” around.



The Dow is currently off about 100.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, German 5 and 30-year bonds have hit new Euro-era record lows.

