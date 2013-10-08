Markets Are Going Nowhere

Markets are taking a breather.

After tumbling yesterday around the world, stocks aren’t doing much of anything today.

US futures are flat. Europe is flat.

Yesterday was probably the most panicked day yet in terms of the tone coming out of Washington DC with regards to the debt ceiling.

There’s still a huge gulf in how political people see what’s going on (very worried) and how market people see what’s going on (only kind of worries).

