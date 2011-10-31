Watch Out: Europe Is Diving Across The Board, US Futures Lower

As we noted earlier, yields on Italian debt continue to blow out, which is obviously a pretty ominous sign for the success fo the contagion-stemming measures announced last week.



And therefore it’s not surprising that markets are selling off across the continent.

Italy -1.1%

France -1.4%

Germany -0.82%

It’s the second day of selling since the talks concludes late last Wednesday. On the other hand, markets have actually been rebounding for a couple of weeks — pre-summit — so you should still put the selloff in perspective.

US futures are falling solidly as well.

