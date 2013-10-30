Markets Are Rising... Again

World markets continue to feel like they’re on autopilot and that nothing can go wrong.

Gains are being seen everywhere today.

Asian equities had a big session, with Japan gaining 1.2% and China rising 1.48%.

European markets are higher. Germany is up 0.5% and Italy is up 0.3%.

And US futures are modestly higher.

Later in the day today we get the ADP Jobs report (8:15 ET), which will give us a look at private payroll growth for October. There’s no Non-Farm Payrolls report this week due to shutdown-related scheduling changes. So we’ll get that a week from Friday.

This afternoon we get the latest decision from the FOMC. The expectation is that they will change nothing.

