Markets Are Rallying

US markets are going to be closed today, but at the moment futures are still trading and they’re generally flat.



However there’s a rally happening in Europe.

Spain and Italy are both up about 1%.

Here’s the Italian FTSE MIB stock market.

Needless to say, much of the attention of the world will still be on the situation in New York and New Jersey, in the second day of their dealing with Hurricane Sandy.

