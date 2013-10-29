Markets Are Going Nowhere

It’s a very underwhelming start to the day.

Around the world, markets are basically going nowhere.

European markets are mixed and directionless.

Asia was slightly lower.

US futures are slightly lower.

The big story in the world right now is earnings, but even they’re not having a huge impact. Apple originally fell on earnings yesterday after hours, but ended up trading flat after hours.

Basically the world is just looking for something to happen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.