Photo: NBC 4
While a gigantic storm is hitting the Northeast, markets are falling in Europe.The big loser: Italy. It’s down over 1%.
Spain is off modestly.
Germany is off 0.5%.
US futures are down in the tune of 0.5%.
It’s a fairly quiet start to what should be an epic week, and everyone will be watching the storm.
For ongoing Hurricane Sandy coverage, follow along here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.