Photo: NBC 4

While a gigantic storm is hitting the Northeast, markets are falling in Europe.The big loser: Italy. It’s down over 1%.



Spain is off modestly.

Germany is off 0.5%.

US futures are down in the tune of 0.5%.

It’s a fairly quiet start to what should be an epic week, and everyone will be watching the storm.

For ongoing Hurricane Sandy coverage, follow along here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.