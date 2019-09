Just like a Swiss watch, stocks are on the rise again.

There’s just no holding back this market.

U.S. futures are up to the tune of 0.3%.

Italy gained half a per cent.

Japan surged over 2%.

This is going to be a busy week for the economy, and right now the move is up.

