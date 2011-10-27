Markets Are Exploding Higher After Huge Eurozone Summit

Photo: Air Force

Markets are staging a big-time rally after yesterday’s EU Summit, which produced news on bank recaps and Greek haircuts (full roundup here).

Germany is up 3.3%

France up 3.3%

Italy up 3.3%

Spain up 2.5%

US futures are nicely higher as well, with the S&P 500 futures pushing to new post US sovereign-downgrade highs.



So for now? All good. Now leaders nervously wait.

Meanwhile, the next huge news of the day will be GDP at 8:30.

