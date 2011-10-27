Markets Are Exploding Higher After Huge Eurozone Summit

Photo: Air Force
Markets are staging a big-time rally after yesterday’s EU Summit, which produced news on bank recaps and Greek haircuts (full roundup here).
- Germany is up 3.3%
- France up 3.3%
- Italy up 3.3%
- Spain up 2.5%
US futures are nicely higher as well, with the S&P 500 futures pushing to new post US sovereign-downgrade highs.
So for now? All good. Now leaders nervously wait.
Meanwhile, the next huge news of the day will be GDP at 8:30.
