SURPRISE! Markets Are Higher On Day Of Euro Summit That Everyone Expects Will Fail

EU leaders are having their big pow-wow today, and pretty much everyone expects it to end with something disappointing.And of course, markets tanked yesterday in the runup to it.



But for the moment, markets aren’t acting like the world is coming to an end.

US futures are actually up nicely, and Europe is modestly higher. Italy is up 0.3%. Germany a bit less so. France is down a bit.

Almost certainly it’s going to be a massive day for headlines and news, so probably ludicrous to assume that anything happening right now will reflect what happens later on.

For a guide to what you can expect to happen today, see here >

