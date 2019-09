Stocks are lower in Europe and US futures are off a bit.

But the real story is in Asia, which had a really rough night.

Japan got pasted. Here’s the Nikkei.

Shanghai lost 1.5%, as well. Korea dropped 0.6%.

The big story is the spike in short-term Chinese interest rates, as policymakers are seen as trying to cool the economy once again.

