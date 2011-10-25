Markets Doing Nothing One Day Ahead Of Huge Euro Meeting

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Right now nothing much is going on.One day ahead of the huge meeting that could decide the fate of the euro, markets are mostly quiet.



France is off 0.36%. Germany is up 0.13%.

US futures are doing nothing.

In Asia, Hong Kong was up less than 0.5%, which is surpassing to us, since we thought that market only moved in increments of 2% up or down these days. Yes, that’s how quiet it is.

It’s the calm before the storm no doubt.

