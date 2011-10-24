WHOOSH: Early Market Rally Disappears Just Like That

Photo: matthileo on flickr

That didn’t last long.For a while, stocks were higher in Europe despite the apparent lack of progress on crisis talks.



Well, now the rally is over both in Europe and in the pre-market futures in the US.

Italy is off 1%. Other big markets are off a bit less.

Also, the Italian 10-year yield is getting very close to 6% again, at 5.957%

