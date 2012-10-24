Europe Is Swan Diving Again

Photo: easylocum / Flickr
The day had started with a “risk on” tone after a decent (but not spectacular) Chinese Flash PMI report.But things are crumbling again in Europe.
Italy is down nearly 1% and Spain is close behind that after some weak data, including the Eurozone Composite Flash PMI hitting a 40-month low, and a weak German IFO institute survey report.
US futures remain modestly higher.
