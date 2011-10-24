SURPRISE! Markets Are Rallying Everywhere Despite Weekend Of Despair In Europe

Photo: Alina Zienowicz, Wikimedia Commons

And once again we see how funny markets are.The main takeaway from most of the reports was that the weekend in Europe was filled with ‘despair’ and that relations between countries had fallen to all-time lows, and that not much progress was made.



And yet! Stocks are higher across the board.

France’s CAC-40 is up 0.9% in early going. Germany is up 0.75%. Italy is up 0.8%.

And US futures are, as are all the big commodities (both industrial and the precious metals). Copper is surging.

Guess we’ll have to wait until Wednesday for the end of the world.

Meanwhile, for a real update of where things currently stand in Europe see here.

