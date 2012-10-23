Markets Are Getting CLUBBED

Photo: Wikipedia

UPDATE 6:50am: Things have gotten worse. DOW futures are now off more than 100.EARLIER: Another ugly day!



Markets are having the ugly day that nearly happened yesterday, but which was cut short by a late day rally in the US.

Italy is down nearly 1%.

Germany is down 0.9%.

Spain about the same.

US futures are solidly lower across the board.

China also lost 0.86%.

There’s not too much going on at the moment. Last night’s Presidential Debate on foreign policy probably didn’t change much.

