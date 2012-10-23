Markets Are Getting CLUBBED

Photo: Wikipedia
UPDATE 6:50am: Things have gotten worse. DOW futures are now off more than 100.EARLIER: Another ugly day!
Markets are having the ugly day that nearly happened yesterday, but which was cut short by a late day rally in the US.
Italy is down nearly 1%.
Germany is down 0.9%.
Spain about the same.
US futures are solidly lower across the board.
China also lost 0.86%.
There’s not too much going on at the moment. Last night’s Presidential Debate on foreign policy probably didn’t change much.
